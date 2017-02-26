Feb 26 Hobonichi Co Ltd:
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 16, 2017, under the symbol "3560"
* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a
total of 400,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued
250,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of
Registration Statement is 2,300 yen per share with total
offering amount will be 920 million yen, and the fixed offering
price will be announced at later date
* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc
included, eight securities companies will be the underwriters
for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vk8QpF
