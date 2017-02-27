BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 Unicocell Biomed Co Ltd:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.2 for every one share
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.8 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7KJYd3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: