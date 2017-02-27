BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Says it will retire 465,000 shares (2.2 percent stake) of its common stock on March 23
* Says the total shares outstanding will be 20.5 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc