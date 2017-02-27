BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 27 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 div payment
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp