BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
Feb 27 Zhejiang Huace Film and TV Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to raise 10 percent stake in Suzhou-based IT firm, up from 0 percent, for about 40 million yuan in total
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)