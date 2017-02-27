BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partners in Fujian, and will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HWVo1s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention