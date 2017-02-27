UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co., Ltd.:
* Says it raised 1.9 billion yuan via private placement
* Says the shareholder Zhao Guodong raised 12.5 percent stake in the co, up from 20.4 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OajjO6; goo.gl/svAB2l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources