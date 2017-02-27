Feb 27 Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Hainan Meida Pharmacy Co Ltd received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hainan Food and Drug Administration

* Says the certificate issued to tablets and hard capsules manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until Feb. 19, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ws83iD

