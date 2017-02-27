BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 JiangXi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 29.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 9.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (9.3 million yuan)
* Says increased cost and decreased sales as main reasons for the forecast
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O2Qswe ; goo.gl/T2zrXQ
