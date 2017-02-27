Feb 27 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use 204 million yuan to set up a Internet petty loan JV with partners, and will hold 51 percent stake in it

* Says co plans to use 34 million yuan to set up a Internet financial assets trading center (JV) with partners, and will hold 34 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fE0zZK ; goo.gl/ReW2K1

