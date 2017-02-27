UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to use 204 million yuan to set up a Internet petty loan JV with partners, and will hold 51 percent stake in it
* Says co plans to use 34 million yuan to set up a Internet financial assets trading center (JV) with partners, and will hold 34 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fE0zZK ; goo.gl/ReW2K1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources