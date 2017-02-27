BRIEF-H-Farm announces results on its buyback and takeover bid
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
(Refiles with full company name)
Feb 27 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd
* Says it and units to invest up to 3 billion yuan ($436.84 million) in various financial-related investments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lgtF6T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.