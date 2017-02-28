Feb 28 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 22.6 million yuan to 28.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (20.5 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ro4PE5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)