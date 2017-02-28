Feb 28 Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 83.1 million yuan to 91.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (83.1 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Sxp3uQ

