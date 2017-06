Feb 28 Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based property for 6.21 billion yen

* Says co plans to acquire additional 5 percent stake in trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo for 10.45 billion yen, raising stake in the property to 50 percent

* Acquisition date on March 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JzS6rS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)