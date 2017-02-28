UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd:
* Says 1,000 of 1st warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares of its common shares in February, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,873 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,927 yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oDhgQv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources