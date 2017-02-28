UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corp Ltd:
* Says it will invest up to 988 million won in BAHC CO.,LTD. and will hold 16.5 percent stake after investment
* Says it will invest up to $5 million in BODYFRIEND AMERICA,INC. and will hold 35 percent stake after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mjtVEC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources