Feb 28 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corp Ltd:

* Says it will invest up to 988 million won in BAHC CO.,LTD. and will hold 16.5 percent stake after investment

* Says it will invest up to $5 million in BODYFRIEND AMERICA,INC. and will hold 35 percent stake after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mjtVEC

