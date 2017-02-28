Feb 28 Guanhao Biotech Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 13 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 8.3 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cHYj5w

