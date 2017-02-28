EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Guanhao Biotech Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 13 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 8.3 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cHYj5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: