UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says Yang Dongwen to raise stake in the co to 8.3 percent from 0 percent
* Says the shareholder, Ningbo-based holdings firm, to raise 7.2 percent stake in the co, up from 22.3 percent
* Says two Ningbo-based investment firms, as persons acting in concert, to jointly cut 5.5 percent stake in the co, down from 13.9 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cWfqOc; goo.gl/Uf4GZD; goo.gl/3d0DVH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources