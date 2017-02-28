Feb 28 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says Yang Dongwen to raise stake in the co to 8.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder, Ningbo-based holdings firm, to raise 7.2 percent stake in the co, up from 22.3 percent

* Says two Ningbo-based investment firms, as persons acting in concert, to jointly cut 5.5 percent stake in the co, down from 13.9 percent

