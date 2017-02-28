EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to eye drops manufactured by the company and the valid period is until Feb. 22, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9R0cgo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: