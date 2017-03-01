March 1 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

* Says it completes repurchase of 3.46 percent stake of shares (10 million shares) for totaling 49 billion yen, as of Feb. 28

* This is the result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on July 29, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3mldNg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)