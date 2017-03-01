UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Kanseki Co Ltd :
* Says it completes repurchase of 282,000 shares for 90.1 million yen in total, as of Feb. 28, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on July 21, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/78U4T6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources