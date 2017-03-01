March 1 Rakuten Inc:

* Says it bought 2.8 million shares back at 3.2 billion yen in total during Feb.

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20

* Says accumulatively repurchased 2.8 million shares for 3.2 billion yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xymYhE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)