March 1 OS Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Toho Co Ltd's stake in co was raised to 35.4 percent from 22.58 percent and becomes the top shareholder

* Co's shareholder Toho Real Estate Co Ltd's stake was changed to 0 percent from 12.8 percent

* Says shareholding structure change as result of merger between Toho and Toho Real Estate on March 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GXJl02

