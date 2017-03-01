March 1 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it bought 1.3 million shares back at 409.2 million yen in total during Feb.

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 24, 2016

* Says accumulatively repurchased 1.9 million shares for 569.5 million yen in total as of Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UxSlDq

