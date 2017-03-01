March 1 GOLF DO Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Nagoya Stock Exchange between March 15 and March 17

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FMxaN0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)