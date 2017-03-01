UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Welcia Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says the co set up Welcia-BHG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. with a local firm BHG Holdings Pte. Ltd.
* Says the registered capital is S$20 million and the co is holding 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nq731j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources