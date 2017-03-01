UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co plans to invest 90 million yuan in a Shanghai-based investment partnership
* Says the co will hold 33.3 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rCiqDF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources