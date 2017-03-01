BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
March 1 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 5 billion yuan worth bonds with coupon rate at 4.6 percent
* Says the term of the bonds is 3 years
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FBMs4q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
