March 1 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Shanghai Lingzi Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise raises 5 percent stake of shares during the period from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28

* Says the shareholder owns 10 percent stake in co as of Feb. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pNdXx1

