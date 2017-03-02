March 2 J Escom Holdings Inc:

* Says it plans to set up a mailorder sales unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 50 million yen

* Says it will acquire mailorder sales business from Tokyo TV Land co.,ltd

* Says effective April 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AQzn8G; goo.gl/c7DRbN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)