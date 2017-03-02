UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 J Escom Holdings Inc:
* Says it plans to set up a mailorder sales unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 50 million yen
* Says it will acquire mailorder sales business from Tokyo TV Land co.,ltd
* Says effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AQzn8G; goo.gl/c7DRbN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources