March 3 Hisense Electric Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co plans to set up a display device JV in Qingdao, with a Qingdao-based holdings firm

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 27 million yuan and the co to hold 56.7 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xsEbuz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)