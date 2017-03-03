Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
March 3 Aurona Industries Inc:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.7 per share for 2016
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd