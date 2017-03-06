BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 3 Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v523G4
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
* Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president