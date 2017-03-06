BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings says Xu Luode resigns as non-executive director
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited:
* Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the