March 6 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 down 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 8.9 million yuan to 13.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.8 million yuan

* Comments the rising prices of raw material are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7XpyJq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)