BRIEF-Shortcut Media gets orders with total value of SEK 2 million
* GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Lextar Electronics Corp:
* Says it completed buying 20 million shares back at T$298 million in total during Feb. 2 to March 6
* Says it repurchased 20 million shares of its common shares as of March 6, representing a 3.6 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bN5jP5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
June 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd