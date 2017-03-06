BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 down 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 9.5 million yuan to 14.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 15.8 million yuan
* Comments the sharply increased management fees and sales expenses as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UjtAhj
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
* Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president