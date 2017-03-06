March 6 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding (Group) Co., Ltd.:

* Says it lowered the acquisition price of Hangzhou-based retail firm to 3 billion yuan from 3.1 billion yuan

* Says it cut private placement size to 408.6 million yuan from 418.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/URM4rw

