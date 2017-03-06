BRIEF-Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture to invest in AI investment fund worth 4 bln yuan with partners
June 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd
March 6 Symtek Automation Asia Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/flw5kA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.