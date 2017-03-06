March 6 Symtek Automation Asia Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6.6 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price of T$42 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 990,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 5.6 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

