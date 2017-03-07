March 7 Gosun Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 67.5 million yuan to acquire 90 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based tech firm

* Says co will have the right of first refusal to buy the remaining 10 percent stake in the Shenzhen-based tech firm for 7.5 million yuan after the expiration of the period

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QFf8NG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)