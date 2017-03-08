UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder, Bunpei Nishikawa's stake in the co is lowered to 0 percent from 33.7 percent, effective Aug. 29, 2016
* Says Bunpei Nishikawa has passed away
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HhfKHf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources