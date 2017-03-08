March 8 Actron Technology Corp:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.5 per share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.5 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2G6CSf

