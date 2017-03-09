March 9 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd:

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 16 to March 17

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Sf3dZt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)