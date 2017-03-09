CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :
* Says co will be delisted from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) on April 3 as planned
* Co will still being listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Z3pP4E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner