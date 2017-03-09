March 9 Sanden Holdings Corp :

* Says co and co's wholly owned unit Sanden International (Europe) Ltd were fined by the European Commission, due to violation of EU competition law on vehicle air-conditioning system transaction

* Co and unit will be fined 64.6 million euros (about 7.8 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mJLm7l

