March 9 Kingwaytek Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.1 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.8 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zeUGmu

