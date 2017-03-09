CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Shunsin Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.4 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/plSfwY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner