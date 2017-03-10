March 10 Rentracks Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up 99-percent-owned EC site operation JV in Indonesia, named as PT Rentracks Cocreation Indonesia, jointly with partner

* Says co plans to set up 49-percent-owned JV Rentracks(Thailand) Co Ltd in Thailand with partners, whose registered capital is 4 million baht

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ay7q4s ; goo.gl/ml65Vm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)