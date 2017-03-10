UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 Rentracks Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up 99-percent-owned EC site operation JV in Indonesia, named as PT Rentracks Cocreation Indonesia, jointly with partner
* Says co plans to set up 49-percent-owned JV Rentracks(Thailand) Co Ltd in Thailand with partners, whose registered capital is 4 million baht
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.