BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen from March 10 to Sep. 30
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2uE8S4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: